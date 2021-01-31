He Got the Point: More Viruses - More Masses

Valencia Cardinal Antonio Cañizares, Spain, a former Curia Cardinal, believes that the Covid-19 plague is “worsening."In a January 25 message (ArchiValencia.org) he admitted that he is personally afraid of being infected. His response to more positive Covid-19 test results in the local population are more Masses and more open churches,“This is the hour for us to return to God, trust in Him, and not be afraid,” the fearful Cardinal writes.Cañizares states that “faith cannot be maintained without the Eucharist,” a statement that has enormous implications for the ecumenical dialogue with the Protestants. Christians “cannot live without the Eucharist.”