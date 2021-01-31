Bishop Stika's Hour of Truth: Vatican II Priests Destroyed Churches, Burned Books, Dumbed Down Liturgy

Confused Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika asked homosex James Martin SJ on Twitter (January 28), "What did the priests of the so called Vatican II era do?”
Stika's answered his own question, “They destroyed churches, burned books, dumbed down liturgical celebrations and ugly vestments, and lost the sense of the sacred.”
He observes that Martin “slams so called ‘younger priests’” who prefer the Latin Mass and comments that Martin has "apparently spent very little time with diocesan seminarians or younger priests.”
In his most recent Twitter posts Stika criticised Biden "a ’Catholic’ who as a President is moving quickly to put even more babies at risk of being killed" because Biden wants to expand abortion on demand and to export it to other nations.
Stika is a weird person. On other occasions, he pushed
for Old Rite Communion in the hand, he claimed that “Mass is not worshipping Jesus,” and has a history of challenging celibacy, but then he rebuked Munich Cardinal Marx for doing so.
In December 2019, he posted a Christmas card showing himself and his friend Cardinal Rigali casually dressed and surrounded by three dogs.
