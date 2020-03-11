Coronavirus: Italian Parish Priest Brings Our Lady To Frightened People

Father Andrea Vena, the parish-priest of Bibione, near Venice, is driven twice a day, in the morning and at night, on a pickup truck with a statue of Our Lady through the streets of his parish (video below).
The van stops when people approach. Vena prays with them and gives a blessing with Holy Water.
“Like Jesus I went out of the temple of God to go among the people,” Vena says. People are sometimes in tears when he approaches with Our Lady.
Kevin
I have some questions about your post.
1) What was the pestilence that you speak of in your post?
2) What are the names of the “nuns of St. Clare.”
3) Where are the “many places” that have been likewise preserved from contagions?
4) If the “nuns of St. Clare” actually did say this prayer, how do you know that the prayer was the primary factor that stopped the undefined pestilence? Could …More
Kevin
5) Can you site 2 or more independent sources that affirm the pestilence and the nuns’ action in stopping the pestilence?
You have posted the identical message approximately 60 times at GTV during the last week. To my knowledge, before you no poster has ever shown the lack of appropriateness and ego which you have displayed.
Your posts are a perfect display of an irrational zealot, a fanatic who has last their sense of balance and lost the state of conforming to conventionally accepted standards of behavior. Rational people don’t do what you are doing but realize that they are wasting bandwidth of the host site by making post after post after post repeated so often that the posts and they themselves have become annoying and tiresome. Your repeated posts of the identical unverified message is doing the exact opposite of what you (presumably) hope to achieve.
Virtue Signaling
You have posted the identical message approximately 60 times at GTV during the last week. To my knowledge, before you no poster has ever shown the lack of appropriateness and ego which you have displayed.
Your posts are a perfect display of an irrational zealot, a fanatic who has last their sense of balance and lost the state of conforming to conventionally accepted standards of behavior. Rational people don’t do what you are doing but realize that they are wasting bandwidth of the host site by making post after post after post repeated so often that the posts and they themselves have become annoying and tiresome. Your repeated posts of the identical unverified message is doing the exact opposite of what you (presumably) hope to achieve.
Virtue Signaling
I refer you to my comments on Empty street also in Jerusalem
Kevin
Your post is bogus. Unless there is proof for what you claim, your post is made up and misleading. You are doing a DISSERVICE TO ANYONE WHO READS IT.
You are a perfect example of why many non Catholic Christians think all Catholics are loons. To all non Catholic Christians reading here, we are not all loons. As you can see, some …More
Kevin
Your post is bogus. Unless there is proof for what you claim, your post is made up and misleading. You are doing a DISSERVICE TO ANYONE WHO READS IT.
You are a perfect example of why many non Catholic Christians think all Catholics are loons. To all non Catholic Christians reading here, we are not all loons. As you can see, some Catholics definitely are.
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has …More
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
