Priest: Sexual Relation With 14-Year-Old Was “Consensual”

Paola, 30, a woman from Kennedy/Bogotá, Colombia, alleged that Father Nelson William Montes Lizarazo, 50, “raped” her when she was 10.At the time, Montes was a seminarian in his third year of theology.On February 17, Montes told Caracol Radio that his sexual relationship started when Paola was 14 (2004) and that she and her family welcomed the relationship.Montes was ordained a priest in 2002. Paolo gave birth to their son in 2005.Nelson explained, “When you fall in love, you don't have a calendar by which you think about the person's age or your age.” The age of consent in Colombia is 14.