No “Obedience”: Enzo Bianchi Refuses to Go

The ecumenical Community of Bose, Italy, announced “with deep bitterness” that their founder, Enzo Bianchi refused to go to Cellole within the timeframe indicated in the January 4 Decree of the Pontifical Delegate.
This solution, approved by Francis, was developed over the last few months with the written agreement of Bianchi and some members who decided to follow him, MonasteroDiBose.it informs.
It was intended “to ease the tension and suffering of all” and to facilitate “reconciliation and mutual understanding.”
The brothers of Cellole have already moved to Bose a week ago, and two others went from Bosé to Cellole to prepare for Bianchi’s arrival, “Unfortunately the outstretched hand was not accepted,” the Community laments.
The statement is entitled, "Fruitless suffering”.
