Viganò: Vatican’s Nativity Scene Is Obscene

thing

No one endowed with common sense would identify the horrible statues in St Peter’s Square with a Nativity scene, Archbishop Viganò observes in a December 22 statement.He calls the Nativity figures disturbing “totems” and "obscene ceramic statues" in which there isn't anything Christian.This Nativity Scene repeats the old error which was made when the churches were gutted, the altars stripped, and the simple and crystalline doctrine corrupted by ambiguous muddledness, "typical of heretics,” Viganò analyses.For him "that" is not a Nativity scene since it doesn't depict the mystery of the Incarnation.Instead, he calls it an "irreverent monstrosity," the mark of the universal religion of the New World Order, and "the expression of apostasy, immorality and vice" and "of ugliness erected as a model.”