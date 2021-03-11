Clicks36
en.news

House Search At Francis' New Personal Doctor

Italian prosecutors carried out a raid in the office of Roberto Bernabei, 69, Francis’ new personal doctor.

Bernabei is suspected of abuse of office. According to the prosecution, Bernabei manipulated the selection process for a new professor at the medical faculty of Florence University. The investigation involves a total of 39 people.

Bernabei rejected the accusations and called the procedure for awarding the professorship completely regular.

Picture: Roberto Bernabei, #newsCwtoenqsdi

