House Search At Francis' New Personal Doctor

Italian prosecutors carried out a raid in the office of Roberto Bernabei, 69, Francis’ new personal doctor.
Bernabei is suspected of abuse of office. According to the prosecution, Bernabei manipulated the selection process for a new professor at the medical faculty of Florence University. The investigation involves a total of 39 people.
Bernabei rejected the accusations and called the procedure for awarding the professorship completely regular.
