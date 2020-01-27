Bishop Barron, Follow Your Own Advice: Name The “Hateful” Websites!

Picture: Robert Barron, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk

Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron calls on bishops to publicly approve or reject Catholic websites and social media accounts.Neoconservative Barron told NcRegister.com (January 24) that bishops should exercise their authority in the digital sphere just as John Paul II called [in vain] for the bishops to exercise greater supervision of universities.Barron expects bishops to point out when people on social media are “harming” the Church.He warned that, “there are, to be blunt, a disconcerting number of such people on social media who are trading in hateful, divisive speech, often deeply at odds with the theology of the Church and who are, sadly, having a powerful impact on the people of God.”However, while lamenting “hateful” and “divisive” websites, Barron doesn’t mention one of them by name although he asks bishops to do so.Further, experience shows that neoconservative prelates like to attack Catholic websites like Gloria.tv, ChurchMilitant.com or LifeSiteNews.com because these pages expose their empty words.