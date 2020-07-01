Saint Michael Reminds of George Floyd? Tragedy Is Turned into Comedy

Tracy Reeve launched a Change.org petition to remove Saint Michael crushing Satan from the British Order of St. Michael and St. George because this remembers her of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The petition reached 2000 signatures in a few hours. The Order is one of the highest diplomatic honours the Queen grants to diplomats and senior Foreign Ministry officials.Reeve offended the image as “highly offensive.” She asks that the medal be completely redrawn “and that an official apology be given.”What she presented as George Floyd outrage is a thinly veiled expression of Satanism.On Instagram.com, Reeve calls herself an artist, cook, environmentalist, runner, real-life mermaid, and a premenstrual dysphoric disorder warrior.