After All: Francis Didn't Cancel the Appointment

Officially, the Pope's traditional December 8 appearance at the statue of the Immaculate at the Piazza di Spagna in Rome was cancelled weeks ago because of Covid-19.However, this morning at 7 a.m., Francis was nevertheless standing in pouring rain in front of the statue. He placed a bouquet of white roses at its base and entrusted Rome and the world to Our Lady.Although standing alone, he wore a mask. Then, Francis drove to the Marian Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore where he celebrated Mass.