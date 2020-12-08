Francis: “If You Think The Pope Is Confused, You Can Ignore Him”

Every word in "Let Us Dream," Francis' most recent book, is from Francis, Austen Ivereigh who is the book's ghostwriter, told DomRadio.de (8 December)
Francis didn’t talk “that often” to Ivereigh on the phone, but replied to emails with handwritten letters and recorded voice notes. From this material, Ivereigh compiled the book.
Once Francis said on the dictaphone: “Now I just start talking. You can see what you use from it. If you think the Pope is a confused old man, you might as well ignore it all”. And: “You are the author, write what you think is right.”
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGjqtvzhwas
Clicks147
- Report
Social networks
Stream of Consciousness theology. It's a Buddhist concept.