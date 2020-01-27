Francis Plans To Resign - Author Of Dictator Pope

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk

There are now "rumours" in Rome that Francis is planning to resign later this year, writes Henry Sire (Twitter, January 27) referring to “multiple sources.”Sire calls the unlikely rumour “conceivable” as Francis could plan to engineer Cardinal Tagle's succession,“The certainty of a Bergoglian successor may be worth more to him than another year or two for himself in the papacy.”