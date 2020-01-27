Francis Plans To Resign - Author Of Dictator Pope

There are now "rumours" in Rome that Francis is planning to resign later this year, writes Henry Sire (Twitter, January 27) referring to “multiple sources.”
Sire calls the unlikely rumour “conceivable” as Francis could plan to engineer Cardinal Tagle's succession,
“The certainty of a Bergoglian successor may be worth more to him than another year or two for himself in the papacy.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk
Antipope Bergoglio cannot resign an office he never held in the first place.
"I'm a Catholic and attend New Rite Masses"
Two retired popes?
No. One pope. One retired antipope.
And the world would breath a sigh of relief. Good riddance. But i doubt we'll be so lucky or rid ourselves of this pox of an antipope so easily or so soon.