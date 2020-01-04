Clicks112
German Bishop Knows Better Than Christ: "Exclusion" Of Women From Ordination “Unjust"

Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing knows better than Christ. In his New Year's Eve sermon he criticised the Son of God for reserving ordained ministry to men.

Bätzing faked that as a bishop he had to "take seriously" that the "exclusion" of women from priestly ordination was perceived as "unjust and inappropriate" in a [anti-Catholic] society that allegedly has long since put men and women on an "equal footing" - as if ordination to the priesthood were a "right" or a matter of "society."

He insisted that the arguments in favour of the Catholic doctrine regarding priestly ordination have long been criticised by [a heretical] theology, and are no longer accepted by many [former] believers.

Picture: Georg Bätzing, © Lothar Spurzem , CC BY-SA, #newsCqhmpmccvc

