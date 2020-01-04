Mother Miriam Meant It: “What Pope Francis Does Is Demonic”

Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, the Jewish born founder of the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, commented on September 16 on Francis' so called “Global Pact” for a “New Humanism” (Video sequence below).
Francis invites religious and political leaders to sign this pact at the Vatican on May 14. For Mother Miriam, this “is an attempt to simply control the world's population. It would be destructive and immoral.”
Francis’ event is themed “Reinventing the Global Educational Alliance.” It will bring together international organisations and various religions.
Mother Miriam stresses that Christ has no alliance with Belial, which is the devil, “And now we are doing it. It is planned for the Church and by the Pope to do it.”
The goal is to educate young people about a “common home.” But Mother Myriam argues that this “is the common home of the devil.”
The same goal was already planned by the Communists, hundred years ago, she argues. They failed also because of faithful Catholic, “Now, the evil has entered into the Church. And it has been bought by the very Pope himself and the hierarchy.”
The nun feared that the plans regarding an “educational village” try to “once and for all destroy the family and the human race.” For her, “this is demonic.”
On January 3, Mother Miriam apologised for her statement, “It wasn’t a good idea to comment unprepared,” she said.
She explained that she did not call Francis demonic, but only what he is doing and what is happening. Mother Miriam regrets that she was not careful enough and is sorry for any damage done,
“I am awfully sorry for the podcast. Do I mean what I said? Well I did mean what I said. It was not prudent. It was not well said. It was not prepared.”
In the Francis Church, it should not be a big deal to use the word "demonic" as Francis' leading partisans (link)deny(link)gloria.tv the devil's existence without being reprimanded.
