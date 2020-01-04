The Argentinean Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (January 3) noticed that during the December 31 slapping attack, Francis had recycled a bodyguard to hold his famous humility briefcase, thus blocking him from perform is duty.
For Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com, the incident reveals that, “the real Bergoglio is an evil and irascible being.”
The blog’s author writes that he personally knows priests who were treated in the cruelest imaginable way by Bergoglio and of priests from other dioceses, whom Bergoglio subtly slandered before their own bishops,
“I have received several testimonies from priests and officials at the Roman Curia who narrate Francis' more than frequent tantrums and mistreatment in the face of those who cross his path, or lose his favour.”
The blog recommends to ask Cardinal Müller or Francis' former private secretary, Monsignor Fabián Pedacchio, “who is now travelling around the Eternal City looking for a bed to rest his head after being (justly) expelled from the papal antechamber.”
Does it really matter what Bergoglio is like as a human being? Surely the real question should be : Is Bergoglio the Vicar of Christ? The answer to that question is Bergoglio is not now the Vicar of Christ and never has been in the past.
The reason: Pope Benedict never fully resigned that job.
Bergoglio is therefore an ANTIPOPE.
