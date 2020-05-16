Clicks217
Saddest picture of Corona-Regime
Primary schools in France have resumed with children having been assigned "play spaces," and this is hands down the most dystopian thing I've ever seen
A set up to make a point? For how long would little kids confine themselves to these relatively small spaces in their playground? The one on the lower left looks like she's had enough of this crapola.
And the parents go along with this without a word.
..and like so many dystopian things, it's enforced in the name of an abstraction: "the common good"
VERY sad!
Again, human beings have been reduced to a dangerous virus - dead matter - deemed not to reproduce (through depopulation). This trick has been successfully executed by the devil and his helpers. Hope in our Christ the King and Queen Mother.
If that picture is truly as title suggests, then that Primary school has it's head up it's backside! The Parents should be Outraged!