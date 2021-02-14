Father Jalics, One of Bergoglio’s Desaparecidos, Has Died

Father Francisco Jalics, 93, a Hungary born Jesuit who was arrested by the Argentinean military junta in 1976 together with Jesuit Father Orlando Yorio, has died in Budapest on February 13.
At the time of the arrest, Father Bergoglio was the Jesuits’ provincial in Argentina. This led to the accusation that he had "handed over" the two but Jalics dismissed this claim when Bergoglio became pope, saying that they were “not denounced” by him.
Jalics explained the dentention with a connection to a catechist who later joined the [Communist] guerrillas.
Yorio who later became a diocesan priest in Buenos Aires maintained his criticism of Bergoglio until his death in 2000. In 1997, when Bergoglio became a coadiutor in Buenos Aires, he moved to Uruguay.
After his liberation, Jalics settled in Bavaria where he ran a retreat house.
