The Desaparecidos of Francis

Caminante-Wanderer.BlogSpot.com (May 13) presented people who mysteriously disappeared from Francis’ life.
• The Hungarian-German Jesuit and author, Father Franz Jalics, 93, who in 1976 left Argentina after five months of detention. When his Argentinean passport expired in 1979, Father Bergoglio, the Superior of the Argentinean Jesuit, asked the Foreign Ministery to renew it without Jalics having to return, but Bergoglio insisted that his requestion “not be granted.”
• The five Vatican employees dismissed by Francis on May 1 for having obeyed their superiors (Becciu, Peña). Caminante believes the five received hush-money.
• Monsignor Guillermo Karcher, Francis’ masters of ceremonies who in August 2014 saw in a vision that “a divine aura surrounds Francis.” He suddenly went back being a little Vatican monsignor.
• Monsignor Fabian Pedacchio, Francis’ secretary until 2019. Caminante ties his fall to a “revealing photography” showing him with whom he ought not to be seen.
• Gustavo Vera, 56, a Buenos Aires leftwing political activist whom Cardinal Bergoglio supported. Vera had free entry to Francis’ antechamber. But suddenly Vera was gone.
• Eugenio Hasler.
