Ireland: Attending Mass Is CRIMINAL OFFENCE

criminals

offence punishable by law

The godless Irish government considers priests who celebrate Mass and faithful who attend it, asIrishCatholic.com (March 28) published the government’s response to a High Court case which has been challenging their Mass ban.In the response, the government calls Mass celebrations, except for restricted funerals or weddings, an. Citizens may not leave their homes to attend Mass. The restrictions are penal.This reply contradicts earlier denials. In November, the Department of Health still told IrishCatholic.com that “holding a religious service is not a penal offence.”