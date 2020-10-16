Unintentional Admission: For Curia Bishop Models the Ways of Vatican II are "Suicide"

During the coronavirus curfew, pro-gay Bishop Mario Grech, the new Secretary General of the Bishops’ Synod, discovered Third-Class-Protestantism.
He told LaCiviltaCattolica.com (October 14) that we should stop centring around the priests, but reflect about lay ministries, and contemplate "other ways" than the sacraments to experience God. He mentions prayer and the Bible, though he has little knowledge of both of them.
Grech is so excited about his pseudo-Protestant shelf warmers that he calls them “a new ecclesiology, perhaps even a new theology, and a new ministry.”
For him, it would be nothing less than "suicide" to return, after the virus, "to the same pastoral models that we have practiced until now.” He could not have uttered a stronger condemnation of the methods of the Second Vatican Pastoral Council but like Caiaphas "he didn't say this on his own" (cfr. John 11:51).
Grech wants to “project the sacristy into the street” and “transform the hospital wards into other ‘cathedrals’” - the usual hot air coming from quixotic clerics.
He finds it "curious" that the faithful have complained about not being able to receive Communion and celebrate funerals in church, but not as many have worried about how to reconcile with God and neighbour, how to listen to and celebrate the Word of God and how to live out a life of service.”
In other words: Those practicing Catholics who finance the rotten clergy - Grech included - through the collection plate are for Grech hypocrites.
