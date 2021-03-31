This Is How Francis Plans To "Allow" Homosex Blessings

The Vatican’s document on homosex blessings paints a complete picture of Bergoglio, the Argentinian Caminante-Wanderer.blogspot.com analysis (March 24),“His principle is: never sign anything that is against doctrine, but encourage changes by means of gestures and printing operations.” Caminante calls this “the old Jesuit and Peronist tactic.”The publishing of the Vatican's homosex document was "a perfectly planned manoeuvre” performed with Francis’ "express authorisation," the blog explains.For Caminate, it's no coincidence that only a few days later, Gerard O’Connell and Elisabetta Piqué, two journalists married to each other, informed the world that according to "confidential sources within Santa Marta," Francis was very disturbed by his own document.Caminante has no doubt that the “confidential source” was Francis himself because “Francis is a personal friend of the O’Connell–Piqué couple, and he has already used them on other occasions for his printing operations, including when he was Buenos Aires Archbishop."From this, Caminante concludes that Francis wants to "allow" homosexual conduct and to bless it but without signing an official doctrinal change. Francis is attaining this objective with allusions and ambiguous speeches.Caminante resumes that Francis is not the incarnation of Vatican II which "did not throw the stone so far." Rather, "Francis is Vatican III.“