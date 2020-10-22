Vatican's Betrayal of Chinese Church Extended By Two Years

Baptist John Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 3 minutes ago

False Francis is destruction and filth, a white washed tomb, rancid and dark within, he is cursed by Almighty God:

Our Apostle Paul, " But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach a gospel to you besides that which we have preached to you, let him be anathema." (Infallible Holy Word to the Catholic Galatians)