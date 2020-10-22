Vatican's Betrayal of Chinese Church Extended By Two Years

In the shadow of Francis’ recent homosex scandal, the Vatican announced on October 22 the renewal of its 2018 Agreement with China for another two years.
The secret agreement supposedly regards the appointment of bishops, allowing the Chinese Communists to present a list of three candidates from which the Vatican must choose one.
The Vatican’s press statement calls the results of the agreement “positive,” while in reality the underground Catholic Church is being replaced with the Communist State Church.
False Francis is destruction and filth, a white washed tomb, rancid and dark within, he is cursed by Almighty God:
Our Apostle Paul, "But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach a gospel to you besides that which we have preached to you, let him be anathema." (Infallible Holy Word to the Catholic Galatians)
