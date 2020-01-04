Francis' Outburst: Vatican Spin Doctors Resort to the Ridiculous to Cover Up the Embarrassing

After Francis attacked a Chinese woman, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelisation, explained to Corriere.it (January 2) that it is “understandable” that Francis had “to defend” himself.
Francis is “the Pope of closeness and contact, of embrace," Fisichella added, turning Francis’ victim into a perpetrator by accusing her of “fanaticism” and comparing her to those who kneel in front of the Pope, “Francis can't stand someone kneeling in front of him, for example.”
Qualifying the victim's gesture toward Francis as a similar behaviour and calling it a “possessive grip,” Fisichella presents Francis’ violence as an “attitude of humility that rejects gestures that smell of fanaticism.”
Fisichella’s ridiculous statement can be compared to the Francis support outlet FaroDiRoma.it (January 1) which called “xenophobic racists” those rejecting Francis’ violence against the Chinese woman.
