Trump's Social Media Manager Slams EWTN’s Catholic News Agency

CatholicNewsAgency.com (July 9) which is owned by EWTN.com, published statements stemming from two anonymous White House sources who attack US President Trump for supporting Archbishop Viganò and Taylor Marshall.The sources lament that Trump’s endorsement is putting “the White House at odds with the U.S. bishops.” However, both admit that most U.S. bishops have distanced themselves from Trump.Trump’s social media manager Dan Scavino is identified by them as the culprit who proposed to endorse Viganò and Marshall to reach out to the Catholic faithful. Now, Scavino responded on Twitter,“ANONYMOUS ‘serious’ White House Catholics! Give me a break, ‘Catholic News Agency.’ Such a disgraceful hit piece on myself and POTUS – y’all just DON’T get it. WEAK!”