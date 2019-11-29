Relics Of Christ's Crib Given To Bethlehem

A piece of the Holy Crib of Baby Jesus is given from Rome to Bethlehem where it will be arriving on November 30.
Bethlehem's mayor Anton Salman told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that the move followed a plea of President Mahmoud Abbas to Francis for the relics.
Christ's manger was rescued to Rome in the seventh century after the Muslim conquest of the Holy Land. It is kept in a crypt under the main altar of the Roman Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore.
On November 22, Cardinal Stanisław Ryłko, the Archpriest of the Basilica, and Cardinal Piero Marini prepared the relics.
The pictures show how the relic is sealed and authenticated with red thread and a wax seal.
Picture: © Damasus Karakatsanis-Schrenk, Twitter, #newsNaxqeczqbr
