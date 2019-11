Hundred militant feminists desecrated during a November 25 demonstration the seminary of Xalapa Diocese, Mexico, and the Church El Beaterio.The criminals wrote racist graffiti on the walls (video below): “Pedophiles,” “Abortion will be law,” “I abort pedophiles.”Father Manuel Suazo, spokesman of the diocese, condemned this as an “act of vandalism.” He mentioned that the criminals also attacked journalists, shops and other buildings.