Former Diocesan Bishop Living with PiusX Wants to “Set an Example"

By taking up residence at the Pius X (SSPX) Institute Sancta Maria in Wangs, Switzerland, he wanted to "set an example”, the former bishop of Chur, Switzerland, Vitus Huonder, said in an interview published in the school's annual review.
Huonder, who as a bishop occupied key positions in his diocese almost exclusively with enemies of the Tradition, explains that after his experience as a bishop he has come to the conviction that the Church could only flourish again on the basis of “the Tradition.”
He explained that as a bishop he always found comfort in the [New] Mass [which is sharply criticized by the Pius X], the Breviary and the Rosary, which allowed him to endure "difficult and bitter hours."
Huonder now lives in the cloister attached to the school where the Pius X Fathers are.
His new life reminds him of his time as an alumnus at the Benedictine Boarding School in Disentis/Mustér, Switzerland, where Huonder also spent several years as a Benedictine monk.
Clicks235
- Report
Social networks
DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.