Dome over a Flat Earth: They Know

FLAT EARTH
The UN Flag adopted 20 October 1947
Today is 20 October 2010, I don’t believe in coincidences.
*****
WE ARE ALL UNDER A GLASS[LIKE] DOME
Hillary Clinton, Brooklyn Navy Yard, June 7, 2016
Clicks47
- Report
Social networks
Bonus
Truth in plain sight:
- Duping delight: the Sheeple are so dumb, they will never get it.
- Sigil Magick: must tell us to prevent Karma.
They are telling you CoViD-19 = cold/flu.
Truth in plain sight:
- Duping delight: the Sheeple are so dumb, they will never get it.
- Sigil Magick: must tell us to prevent Karma.
They are telling you CoViD-19 = cold/flu.