F M Shyanguya
1

Dome over a Flat Earth: They Know

FLAT EARTH
The UN Flag adopted 20 October 1947

Today is 20 October 2010, I don’t believe in coincidences.

*****

WE ARE ALL UNDER A GLASS[LIKE] DOME
Hillary Clinton, Brooklyn Navy Yard, June 7, 2016

F M Shyanguya
Bonus
Truth in plain sight:
- Duping delight: the Sheeple are so dumb, they will never get it.
- Sigil Magick: must tell us to prevent Karma.

They are telling you CoViD-19 = cold/flu.
