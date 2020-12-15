Goethe goes to Church 2020

My version of the Alder king from Goethe:



It is a protest rhyme

Fitting For this time



They do not want to have people come to mass

They treat us as we were a dump brass



So I wrote the rhyme

A bout a child

Who s father is driving through the night

With windy snow, he drives slowly and mild



The child is afraid of a blue light

Its the road clean car that is bright



The mom prays: lord have mercy on us

And help us, dear god please save us



Then the car drives on by

The child stops to cry



Gladly they see the church, they did aime for,

They stop, go out of their car, to the churchdoor



But what is that sign for hanging on?

The letter says on the door

no mass on holy night is going on

no matter if you three people or four



But the old brave pius pastor

Walks up to the family of four



Come on into my house chapel

Hurry up means: macht schnell



We celebrate just in my house

Even I have no churchmouse



Our holy night, silent and quiet

as it would be a normal year



Do not worry, god is here,

do not worry have no fear