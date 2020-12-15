 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks24
Sunamis 49

Goethe goes to Church 2020

My version of the Alder king from Goethe:

It is a protest rhyme
Fitting For this time

They do not want to have people come to mass
They treat us as we were a dump brass

So I wrote the rhyme
A bout a child
Who s father is driving through the night
With windy snow, he drives slowly and mild

The child is afraid of a blue light
Its the road clean car that is bright

The mom prays: lord have mercy on us
And help us, dear god please save us

Then the car drives on by
The child stops to cry

Gladly they see the church, they did aime for,
They stop, go out of their car, to the churchdoor

But what is that sign for hanging on?
The letter says on the door
no mass on holy night is going on
no matter if you three people or four

But the old brave pius pastor
Walks up to the family of four

Come on into my house chapel
Hurry up means: macht schnell

We celebrate just in my house
Even I have no churchmouse

Our holy night, silent and quiet
as it would be a normal year

Do not worry, god is here,
do not worry have no fear
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up