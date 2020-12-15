Goethe goes to Church 2020

My version of the Alder king from Goethe:
It is a protest rhyme
Fitting For this time
They do not want to have people come to mass
They treat us as we were a dump brass
So I wrote the rhyme
A bout a child
Who s father is driving through the night
With windy snow, he drives slowly and mild
The child is afraid of a blue light
Its the road clean car that is bright
The mom prays: lord have mercy on us
And help us, dear god please save us
Then the car drives on by
The child stops to cry
Gladly they see the church, they did aime for,
They stop, go out of their car, to the churchdoor
But what is that sign for hanging on?
The letter says on the door
no mass on holy night is going on
no matter if you three people or four
But the old brave pius pastor
Walks up to the family of four
Come on into my house chapel
Hurry up means: macht schnell
We celebrate just in my house
Even I have no churchmouse
Our holy night, silent and quiet
as it would be a normal year
Do not worry, god is here,
do not worry have no fear
Clicks24
- Report
Social networks