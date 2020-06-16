The Problem is Not Little Fat Kim Jong-un - Bishop Knows It

“I address the neighbouring countries of the Korean peninsula [= Japan] and the international community [= United States]: please let us Koreans work among ourselves.”Daejeon Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, 68, South Korea, said this according to AgenSir.it (June 16), “We're brothers and sisters, we have the same language, the same history.”The bishop's words came after North Korea blew up the liaison office with South Korea that had allowed a balloon propaganda attack.North Korea rightly accuses the south to be an American poodle. Thus, You stresses that “the process of reconciliation must be between Koreans.”The U.S. justify their military occupation with an alleged threat from the north while in reality their arms point at nearby China and Russia. Japan also prefers a divided Korea because this weakens a potential competitor.