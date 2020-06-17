Pachamama Archbishop Replaces Corpus Christi With Coronavirus-Show

Lima Archbishop Carlos Castillo, Peru, presided Corpus Christi on Sunday in an empty cathedral. The church was instead filled with 5,000 photos of people who allegedly died from or with the coronavirus.
The pictures covered the cathedral's pews and walls. Living people were not allowed in. The doors remained firmly locked.
Castillo's eucharist facing the pictures was live-streamed on national television and social media.
Now just imagine how much food the Archibishop could bought for a charity with the cost of all that colour printing.