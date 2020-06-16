Vatican Prisoner Has Been Freed

The Italian businessman Gianluigi Torzi has been liberated, the Vatican has announced.
Torzi is involved in the Vatican Secretariat of State’s Sloan Avenue saga in London.
After his interrogations, the accusations against him turned out to be less obvious than initially thought. Torzi provided the Vatican with many documents helpful to reconstruct what has happened.
Torzi had flown all the way to Rome to present his side of the story to Vatican prosecutors but was detained by them on June 5.
Clicks63
- Report
Social networks