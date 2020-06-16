Brazil: Cowardly Bishops Pretend to Be "Responsible"

Many Brazilian states and cities are reopening their activities, including religious services, while the Brazilian bishops continue keeping their churches under lockdown.Roraima Bishop Mário Antônio da Silva, 53, the deputy president of the bishops’ conference, told NcrOnline.org (June 11), that the church will “avoid an immediate return to in-person activities” to preserve the people’s health.“We'll certainly be criticised, but we have to be responsible,” he feigned.These are the same bishops who promote the gargantuan decline of the Church in their country because they are replacing Christ with boring leftwing slogans.