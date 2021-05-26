Homosex "Blessings": Does Cardinal Müller Ask For A Self-Punishment?

The failed staging of homosex “pseudo-blessings” in Germany is a theological blasphemy which cynically contradicts God's holiness, Cardinal Gerhard Müller writes on FirstThings.com (May 24).The nuptial blessing may not be separated from marriage and applied to concubinages "or, worse, misused to justify sinful unions,” he explains.For Müller, it beggars belief that bishops are insisting upon a "pastoral urgency" of homosex "blessings" in areas where for many months the sacraments were suspended during the Covid hype.Müller qualifies homosex "blessings" as a “heretical denial” of the Catholic faith in the sacrament of marriage, and of the truth about the difference between men and women, thus they "question the authority of God’s revelation.”According to Müller, opposing an “lived experience” to the Revelation is a false dichotomy resulting in a new paganisation which with "impertinent insistence" calls itself "Catholic."It belongs to the comical part of Müller's article that he asks "the Vatican" [= Francis] for a "clear statement" with “practical consequences” - although Francis protects the homosex "blessers" and is on their side.But Müller is not deterred: “Rome must not watch in silence, hoping that things won't turn out too badly, or that the Germans can be pacified with tactical finesse and small concessions.”Nothing will come out of the homosex "blessings" as the German Church is dead and artificially kept alive with church tax money.