Francis: “The Precious Gift of Celibacy”

"and no man could say the canticle, but those hundred forty-four thousand, who were purchased from the earth. [4] These are they who were not defiled with women: for they are virgins. These follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were purchased from among men, the firstfruits to God and to the Lamb: [5] And in their mouth there was found no lie; for they are without spot before the throne … More

These are they who were not defiled with women: for they are virgins. These follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were purchased from among men, the firstfruits to God and to the Lamb: [5] And in their mouth there was found no lie; for they are without spot before the throne of God."



www.drbo.org/cgi-bin/d "and no man could say the canticle, but those hundred forty-four thousand, who were purchased from the earth. [4][5] And in their mouth there was found no lie; for they are without spot before the throne of God."