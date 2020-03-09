 Donate now
Francis: “The Precious Gift of Celibacy”

Without an ardent love for God, our affectivity will find other sources and will menace “the precious gift of celibacy for the Kingdom.”

Francis wrote this in a March 6 letter to the Saint-Yves Seminary in Rennes, France, for the 350th anniversary of its foundation.

The seminary was founded by Saint Jean Eudes (+1680).

Caroline03
"and no man could say the canticle, but those hundred forty-four thousand, who were purchased from the earth. [4] These are they who were not defiled with women: for they are virgins. These follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were purchased from among men, the firstfruits to God and to the Lamb: [5] And in their mouth there was found no lie; for they are without spot before the throne …More
"and no man could say the canticle, but those hundred forty-four thousand, who were purchased from the earth. [4] These are they who were not defiled with women: for they are virgins. These follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were purchased from among men, the firstfruits to God and to the Lamb: [5] And in their mouth there was found no lie; for they are without spot before the throne of God."

www.drbo.org/cgi-bin/d
