Luciferase technology I - Microneedles tattoo - Luciferase technology. Dr. Carrie Madej - Microneedles tattoo that they place on the skin (wrist or forehead, etc). Works similar to a bar code. … More

Luciferase technology I - Microneedles tattoo - Luciferase technology. Dr. Carrie Madej - Microneedles tattoo that they place on the skin (wrist or forehead, etc). Works similar to a bar code. Wherever you go, your forehead is scanned by smartcameras and data analyzed AI. This is another marking technology in addition to vaccines, smart dust, nano particles, morgellons and others. Sources: the11throck.com/…ealth-empire-luciferase-and-patent-wo-2020-060606/ - youtube.com/watch?v=2GWeX5Ytk44 - Luciferase technology. Dr. Carrie Madej - Microneedles tattoo that they place on the skin (wrist or forehead, etc). Works similar to a bar code. Wherever you go, your forehead is scanned by smartcameras and data analyzed AI. This is another marking technology in addition to vaccines, smart dust, nano particles, morgellons and others. Sources: wordpress.com/tag/quantum-vaccine/ bitchute.com/hashtag/carrie-madej/ - See also: govtech.com/…should-you-connect-your-brain-to-the-internet.html