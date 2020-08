Osman Aslan, who was appointed the Muezzin who leads Islamic prayers in the Hagia Sophia, suddenly died of a heart attack on the Day of the Lord (August 2).Aslan served as a volunteer in Hagia Sophia from the first day of its reconversion into a mosque when he was in charge of coronavirus safety. He passed away during a voluntary guidance service in Hagia Sophia.The Church Hagia Sophia was turned into a mosque on July 24.