 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks59
en.news

He Studied the Bible, But He Thinks He Is a Vaccination Expert (Video)

“We need to vaccinate the population,” Toronto Cardinal Thomas Collins, Canada, said into the camera in an empty St Michael's Cathedral during a live-streamed March 14 Sunday Mass.

Collins holds a doctorate in biblical theology. He apparently also considers himself an expert in vaccinology. For him, the barely tested vaccinations produced using fetal stem cells, are an “act of charity,” a “sign of hope,” and a “sensible way to get beyond” Covid-19.

He "strongly" urge everyone to get vaccinated, "That is common sense.”

Meanwhile some European areas have suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccination because of suspected serious side effects.

#newsGitvrmyzkh

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up