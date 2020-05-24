Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
31
Baptism with water pistol
Tesa
4
41 minutes ago
Coronavirus Liturgy
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Piotr2000
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
4 minutes ago
disrespectful and STUPID, and faithless...
Jesus and Maria!
I pray for priests and bishops to keep deposit of FAITH in their hearts.
JESUS and MARIA
Holy Cannoli
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
5 minutes ago
For adults...
Our Lady of Sorrows
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
32 minutes ago
How disrespectful to Our Lord and giving bad example to his flock, has he no faith, obviously not!
laurelmarycecilia
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
34 minutes ago
this has got to be a joke......
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up