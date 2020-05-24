Clicks31

Baptism with water pistol

Tesa
4
Coronavirus Liturgy
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Piotr2000
  • Report
disrespectful and STUPID, and faithless...
Jesus and Maria!
I pray for priests and bishops to keep deposit of FAITH in their hearts.
JESUS and MARIA
Holy Cannoli
  • Report
For adults...
Our Lady of Sorrows
  • Report
How disrespectful to Our Lord and giving bad example to his flock, has he no faith, obviously not!
laurelmarycecilia
  • Report
this has got to be a joke......
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up