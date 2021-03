Francis issued a March 24 Moto Proprio which slashes the salaries of the Curia cardinals by 10%, and the salaries of other senior Curia staff by 8 or 3%.The inflation-adjusted salary increase for Vatican employees is already on hold through March 2023 although the current inflation rate in Italy is at 0.6%.The salary reduction will start on April 1. It aims at curbing the Vatican's Covid deficit