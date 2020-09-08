Praying Against Shadows: Archbishop Viganò Appears In Public

Archbishop Viganò lead the September 8 launch of a 54-day rosary novena for the election of Donald Trump.He prayed together with John Henry Westen (LifeSiteNews.com), Michael Matt (RemnantNewspaper.com) and Taylor Marshall.Only Viganò's voice could be heard while the other three were visible on livestream (Video excerpt below). Before the rosary, Viganò told people in an introduction to “pray for the victory for our President.”“Let us pray that the snares that the invisible enemy plots in the shadows may come into the light, and that those who want to promote vice and sin, and rebellion against the Commandments of God and the very laws of nature, may be defeated.”