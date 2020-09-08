Jesuits Get USD 1.7 Million From George Soros

Three Jesuit charities received in recent years more than USD 1.7 million from the Open Society Foundations which is run by the pro-abortion, pro-gay and pro-A-Fascist billionaire George Soros (AciPrensa.com, September 7).In 2018, the Jesuit Refugee Service Foundation received USD 176,452 for emigration projects from Latin America.The Jesuit Migrant Service - Spain received USD 75,000 in 2016 and USD 151,125 in 2018.Most of Soros’ funds went to the Jesuit Worldwide Learning Higher Education at the Margins USA. It received USD 890,000 in 2016 and another USD 410,000 in 2018.