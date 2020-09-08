“Francis Is A Tough, Ruthless, Vindictive Man” With “Little Catholic Content”

Francis is extremely controversial, and what he says “has very little Catholic content," Marco Tosatti told RadioLombardia.it (September 2).He describes Francis as a "very media-savvy" and "a very nice and likeable pope, above all in dealing with journalists and mass media.”Tosatti stresses that in the last decades John Paul II's and Benedict XVI's Church was [more or less] a counterpart to the pro-abortion, anti-family culture driven by mass media,“With Bergoglio this counter-cultural discourse ceased," therefore Bergoglio is very popular with people who are neither Christian nor Catholic.Francis is favouring the things championed by the world, like immigrants and ecology, Tosatti observes. Otherwise he describes him as “a tough, ruthless, vindictive man.”