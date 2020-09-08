Irish Church Is „Threatened In Her Very Existence“

The income of the Irish Church is and will be „in free-fall“ due to the сoronavirus hysteria, this threatens the Irish Church in her very existence, Father Brendan Hoban, the co-founder of the anti-Catholic Association of Catholic Priests said (IrishTimes.com, September 6).In Dublin Archdiocese, income from collections fell by around 80% according to a spokeswoman.Since the reopening of Churches last June there has been a modest improvement in collections, but the financial challenge remains "very significant."Donations dropped by around 75% in Dublin between March and June compared with the same period a year before.