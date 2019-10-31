Again: Francis Insinuates Judas May Be Saved

mystic 33 minutes ago

Saying Judas might not be in hell, clearly is not constructive and leads souls to perdition.

Even so, Jesus did not say straight: Judas is in hell.

So JMB. has an argument. And so what?

Where Judas is, is irrelevant.

Leading all souls to the heavens, especially those who are in need of your mercy, is relevant.

There are so many better points to make to save a soul.