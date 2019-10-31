Clicks182
Again: Francis Insinuates Judas May Be Saved

Christ’s “tender love” waits patiently, and Christ calls his traitor Judas a “friend,” Francis claimed in his October 31 homily.

Thus, Christ loves “even the worst sinners with this tenderness, all the way up to the end.”

Francis insinuated again that Judas may have been saved.

This opinion contradicts Christ who says that "it would be better for [Judas] if he had not been born" (Mt 26,24), and who calls him "the son of perdition" (John 17,12).

mystic
From this sermon one can see what holds JMB busy.
Resumed:
JMB after betraying Jesus is reasoning how he might still go to the heavens.
And in his reasoning he makes a sermon and drags some people with him down to where Judas is.
Be it hell, or be it heaven.
mystic
Saying Judas might not be in hell, clearly is not constructive and leads souls to perdition.
Even so, Jesus did not say straight: Judas is in hell.
So JMB. has an argument. And so what?
Where Judas is, is irrelevant.
Leading all souls to the heavens, especially those who are in need of your mercy, is relevant.
There are so many better points to make to save a soul.
HerzMariae
Francis should canonize Judas, and Luther, and the late Cardinal Danneels.
