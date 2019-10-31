Again: Francis Insinuates Judas May Be Saved

Christ’s “tender love” waits patiently, and Christ calls his traitor Judas a “friend,” Francis claimed in his October 31 homily.
Thus, Christ loves “even the worst sinners with this tenderness, all the way up to the end.”
Francis insinuated again that Judas may have been saved.
This opinion contradicts Christ who says that "it would be better for [Judas] if he had not been born" (Mt 26,24), and who calls him "the son of perdition" (John 17,12).
Saying Judas might not be in hell, clearly is not constructive and leads souls to perdition.
Even so, Jesus did not say straight: Judas is in hell.
So JMB. has an argument. And so what?
Where Judas is, is irrelevant.
Leading all souls to the heavens, especially those who are in need of your mercy, is relevant.
There are so many better points to make to save a soul.
Francis should canonize Judas, and Luther, and the late Cardinal Danneels.