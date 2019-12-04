Francis’ Commissioners Just Killed Another Nunnery

Six Porto Viro Poor Clares, Italy, refused a Vatican commissioner, and were expelled from their monastery, reports LaNuovaBq.it (December 3).
The monastery was led by Mother Maria Giuliana Ravagnan for 23 years until 2017. Since the 1980s, she was fighting to preserve her order's original observance. The Vatican supported her.
Things changed with Francis' election. In September 2016, Chioggia Bishop Andriano Tessarollo undertook an Apostolic Visitation, telling Mother at the end that everything was fine.
But several months later, she received a decree accusing her of being "authoritarian." The monastery was put under a commissioner, Sister Ivana Assolini. She suspended Mother in August 2017, relaxed the rules, reduced prayer, and surveilled all mail.
Pleas to Francis and the Prefect of the Congregation for Religious, Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, went unanswered. Francis never called the sisters.
In December 2017, the Vatican confirmed Giuliana's suspension, accusing the monastery of having "too many" pictures and statues of saints, especially of St Michael.
The commissioner started defaming Mother as "mad" attempting to relegate her in a mental home. Mother Giuliana was pushed out of her monastery and released of her vows in February 2018. Five nuns followed her, while seven remained, of which three have since died.
Currently, Mother Giuliana's group lives in a private house living as Poor Clares.
The February 2018 video below shows, how the six nuns leave their monastery without luggage and in lay clothes. An ambulance brings them to a private house.
