Africa: Youngest Italian Bishop Shot

Comboni Father Christian Carlassare, 43, the bishop-elect of Rumbek, South Sudan, was shot in his bedroom at 00:45 on April 26.His leg wounds below the knees are not life-threatening but serious. Doctors in an Italy sponsored Rumbek hospital stopped the heavy bleeding. Later, Carlassare was air-lifted to a clinic in Nairobi, Kenya.“They were not here to steal or kill me because they could have killed me easily,” he said after the incident. A priest who was sleeping next door spoke of a "targeted shooting" saying to AciAfrica.org that "they shot three bullets, two on one leg and the other one on the other." Carlassare was standing in front of his door.He came in 2005 to South Sudan as a missionary, and served from 2020 as the Malakal vicar general. On March 8, Francis appointed him to Rumbek which had no bishop for the last ten years.A 2019 University of Pennsylvania study found that half of gunshot victims suffer from long-term physical and mental health problems.