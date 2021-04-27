Odd Coincidence: Nadia Was Killed

Nadia De Munari, 50, a lay missionary in Nuevo Chimbote, Perù, died last Saturday at 2am at the Clinica Centenario Peruano Japonesa in Lima.
She had been attacked with an axe while sleeping at the "Mamma mia" centre in Nuevo Chimbote and seriously injured. The surgery was successful but Nadia died from a heart attack.
In the morning of April 21, her staff found her after she didn’t show up for Laudes. Nadia slept on the third floor, the staff on the first floor. No locks were forced. The few fingerprints found at the crime scene belong to the staff.
According to DiarioDeChimbote.com, police believe that Nadia was murdered because she recognised her killers. Nadia belonged to the Operazione Mato Grosso, a movement founded in 1967 by the Salesian Father Ugo De Censi.
She ran six kindergartens and a primary school.
Oddly, Nadias fate shows parallels with the fate of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare.
Both where born in Schio, a small town in Northern Italy and alleged appration site. Both were missionaries, and both were attacked during the night, within less than a week.
