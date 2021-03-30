Mass Ban In St Peter's Is “Persecution Of Individual Mass Celebration”

The anti-Mass-decree enacted in St Peter's is a "very sad" measure and "not correct" according to Church law and the true spirit of Church law, Bishop Athanasius Schneider said in a March 14 question and answer video of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima.He explained that every priest has the right to celebrate individually, and none can be forced to concelebrate. But this is “undermined” by the new law of the basilica. Schneider's conclusion, “The Holy See is giving a bad example that others will imitate.”Schneider sees an "implicit persecution" ot the individual Mass celebration. The ban of the Traditional Latin Mass from the basilica and its relegation into the crypt is for him a “clandestine situation" and reminds him of the catacombs.