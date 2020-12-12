Follower: Mexican Cardinal Backs Gay Civil Unions

Mexico City Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes supports Francis recent endorsement of homosex unions.
“I completely agree,” Aguiar told Reuters.com (December 11). If homosexuals “decide as a matter of free choice to be with another person, to be in a union, that’s freedom,” Aguiar proclaimed his private doctrine.
According to Church doctrine, homosexuality is an abuse of freedom, and there is no reason why it should receive State privileges.
